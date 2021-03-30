Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGC) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.32. 4,586,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,062% from the average session volume of 145,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 22.38 and a quick ratio of 22.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30.

Emergent Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMGC)

Emergent Capital, Inc engages in the business of owning a portfolio of life insurance policies. The firm invests primarily in life settlements, which provides liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

