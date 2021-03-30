Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JETMF traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.79. 4,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

