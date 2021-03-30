Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS JETMF traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.79. 4,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.60.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
Read More: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.