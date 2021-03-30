Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

In related news, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at $795,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,325. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $465.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 3.12.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

