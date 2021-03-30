Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

BDIMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from $4.10 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 million, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

