Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI)’s share price dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Approximately 422,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 764,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.70. The stock has a market cap of £5.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. The company holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

