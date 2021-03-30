Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.95 billion. Core-Mark also reported sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.38 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $17.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORE. BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

CORE stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 278,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 374.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,647 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

