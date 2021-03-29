Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 518,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 740,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,429. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.433 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

