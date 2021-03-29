Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 518,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
NYSE:SLF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 740,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,429. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
