Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Telos stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 706,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,895. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

