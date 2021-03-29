Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MNP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.14. 20,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,922. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 147,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

