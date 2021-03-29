BTMX Price Hits $1.69 on Major Exchanges (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. BTMX has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $26.34 million worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTMX has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00002945 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,907,459 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

