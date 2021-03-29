Energo (TSL) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.80 Million

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Energo has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market cap of $3.80 million and $22,239.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00621195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

