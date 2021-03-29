Dusk Network Price Tops $0.39 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $142.38 million and $23.09 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.40 or 0.00621195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,103,806 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.