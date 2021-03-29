KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of KALV traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $26.45. 515,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,780. The company has a market capitalization of $642.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock worth $1,835,025. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

