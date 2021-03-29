Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

BAMXF stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.00. 1,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $105.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

