ProxyNode 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $946.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $104,150.77 and approximately $946.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00370669 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004880 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00030371 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.62 or 0.05492428 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 181,460,328 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.