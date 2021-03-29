Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Update

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 399,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 712,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE AVAN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,878. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36. Avanti Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,345,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $326,000.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

