Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declines By 60.6%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXH. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $457,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter.

CXH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.75. 1,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,399. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

