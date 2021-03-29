The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Down 61.9% in March

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

GGZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.32. 53,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,715. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

