INT (INT) Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, INT has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00620303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00066928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

