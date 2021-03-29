$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $8.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Shares of ABG stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.09. 189,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,981. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.06.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

