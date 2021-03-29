Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Declines By 75.3%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KNYJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS KNYJY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.87. 14,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,345. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.3095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.81%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

