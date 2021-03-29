Short Interest in Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Decreases By 75.0%

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FZMD traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.12. 10,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,171. Fuse Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

