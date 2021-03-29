Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PHPYF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Pushpay has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Get Pushpay alerts:

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.