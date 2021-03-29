BitMax Token (BTMX) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00048633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.91 or 0.00621649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025446 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BitMax Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

