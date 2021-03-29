$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Core-Mark also reported sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $17.38 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $17.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

CORE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

CORE stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. 278,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,567. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $40.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 21.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

