Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

NYSE RNGR remained flat at $$5.56 on Monday. 16,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.