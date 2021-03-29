Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 185.2% in March

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 185.2% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,282. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HENKY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

