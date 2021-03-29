ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 197.4% from the February 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $11.89. 6,480,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,523. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

