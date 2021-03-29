Mixin Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $827.59 or 0.01440507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $445.06 million and $97,725.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,782 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Economics is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256. “

Buying and Selling Mixin

