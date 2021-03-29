Short Interest in Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Decreases By 65.2%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the February 28th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Catena Media stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Catena Media has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $5.46.

Get Catena Media alerts:

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services sectors. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports and Financial Services. The company attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization (SEO), including acquisitions; paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC) media channels; and slimmed down version of a content through subscriptions for website users.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.