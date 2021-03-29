Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Down 67.8% in March

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the February 28th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Enova Systems stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 63,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Enova Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
Enova Systems Company Profile
