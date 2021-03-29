Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Short Interest Down 67.8% in March

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the February 28th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enova Systems stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 63,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Enova Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Enova Systems Company Profile

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

