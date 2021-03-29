Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

OTCMKTS DTEGY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 307,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,371. The stock has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.