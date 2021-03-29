Pantos (PAN) Market Cap Hits $4.12 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Pantos token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $5,931.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00219606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.67 or 0.00955400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00078972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

