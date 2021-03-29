Paytomat (PTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138,626.34

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a total market cap of $138,626.34 and approximately $10,572.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00219606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.67 or 0.00955400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00078972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029765 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

