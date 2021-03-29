The Sandbox (SAND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $322.47 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $554.61 million and approximately $322.47 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00127034 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 120.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

