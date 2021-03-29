Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $640.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post sales of $640.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $644.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $629.84 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $523.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.69. The stock had a trading volume of 532,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,202. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $188.99 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.21 and a 200-day moving average of $269.04.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,968.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,154 shares of company stock valued at $59,309,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,075,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

