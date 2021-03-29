Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declines By 52.5%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. 78,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,404. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $882,580.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

