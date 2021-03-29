CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the February 28th total of 67,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrossAmerica Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAPL stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.39. 48,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,481. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $734.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 411.76%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.