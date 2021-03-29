Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Drops By 55.9%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,005,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MJWL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. 9,013,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,568,939. Majic Wheels has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

