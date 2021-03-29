GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Cap Tops $2.21 Million

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $9,669.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,442.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,805.99 or 0.03144018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.54 or 0.00336931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.88 or 0.00901574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.01 or 0.00407383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.09 or 0.00358771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00261218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021576 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

