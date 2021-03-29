Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

TSE:STN traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$53.53. 455,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.63. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$33.78 and a 12-month high of C$54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

In other Stantec news, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total transaction of C$424,219.48. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total transaction of C$156,861.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,348 shares of company stock worth $1,661,081.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

