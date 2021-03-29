Cryptobuyer (XPT) Price Hits $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $679,139.16 and approximately $3,259.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.22 or 0.00625353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

