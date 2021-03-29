Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$2.00 EPS

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021


Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.60). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.21) to ($6.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.27) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.60. 416,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $391,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

