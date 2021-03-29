Dev Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $991,362.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for about $14.75 or 0.00025663 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and $991,362.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dev Protocol Token Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,792,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,109,763 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dev Protocol Token Trading

