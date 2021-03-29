Hyve Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 36.6% against the dollar. One Hyve token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and $1.31 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00059061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00220064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.15 or 0.00956896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00051040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00079204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029955 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,977,412 tokens. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

