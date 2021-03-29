GoldenPyrex Reaches Market Capitalization of $828,970.80 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $828,970.80 and approximately $432.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded up 58.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00059061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00220064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.15 or 0.00956896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00051040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00079204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029955 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars.

