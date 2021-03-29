Insider Buying: Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Gordon R. Cunningham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.
AP.UN stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 215,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.76. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.50 and a 52-week high of C$47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
