The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The India Fund by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFN remained flat at $$20.98 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 103,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,661. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

