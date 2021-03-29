LTO Network (LTO) Reaches Market Cap of $230.86 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $230.86 million and $21.72 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00022934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.84 or 0.00627840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,252,783 coins and its circulating supply is 280,329,769 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

