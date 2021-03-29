Safex Token (SFT) Price Reaches $0.0152 on Major Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and $9,532.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

